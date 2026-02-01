Watch Live | Finance Minister Sitharaman Addresses Post-Budget Press Conference

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026-27 in Lok Sabha today (Feb. 1, 2026), marking a historic moment as it was delivered on a Sunday for the first time in independent India's history. Her budget speech lasted for 1 hour, 25 minutes and 45 seconds. This was the 15th Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government and Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget, making her the first woman finance minister to achieve this feat.

The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is Rs 49.6 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about ₹11 lakh crore.

Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, announced an increase of about 9 per cent in capital expenditure for the coming financial year, raising the allocation to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026-27.