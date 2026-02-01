ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch Live | Finance Minister Sitharaman Addresses Post-Budget Press Conference

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Watch Live | Finance Minister Sitharaman Addresses Post Budget Press Conference (IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 1, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026-27 in Lok Sabha today (Feb. 1, 2026), marking a historic moment as it was delivered on a Sunday for the first time in independent India's history. Her budget speech lasted for 1 hour, 25 minutes and 45 seconds. This was the 15th Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government and Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget, making her the first woman finance minister to achieve this feat.

The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is Rs 49.6 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about ₹11 lakh crore.

Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, announced an increase of about 9 per cent in capital expenditure for the coming financial year, raising the allocation to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026-27.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026-27 in Lok Sabha today (Feb. 1, 2026), marking a historic moment as it was delivered on a Sunday for the first time in independent India's history. Her budget speech lasted for 1 hour, 25 minutes and 45 seconds. This was the 15th Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government and Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget, making her the first woman finance minister to achieve this feat.

The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is Rs 49.6 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about ₹11 lakh crore.

Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, announced an increase of about 9 per cent in capital expenditure for the coming financial year, raising the allocation to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026-27.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION BUDGET 2026
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN
POST BUDGET CONFERENCE
FINANCE MINISTER
UNION BUDGET 2026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget

Watch Budget 2026 Speech LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2026-27 In Lok Sabha

February 1, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
Watch Live | Beating The Retreat Ceremony 2026

Watch Live | Beating Retreat Ceremony 2026

January 29, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Watch Live | Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran Press Conference On Economic Survey

Watch Live | Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran Press Conference On Economic Survey

January 29, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
LIVE PM Narendra Modi Remarks At Beginning Of 2026 Budget Session Of Parliament

LIVE: PM Modi's Remarks At Beginning Of 2026 Budget Session Of Parliament

January 29, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.