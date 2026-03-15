Watch LIVE: EC Announces Schedule For 2026 Assembly Elections

The Election Commission is announcing dates for assembly polls in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry at a press conference in New Delhi now. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in May and June.

Special intensive revision of the voters' lists in these four states and one union territory has already been conducted, with final electoral rolls published. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi are addressing the presser. The trio had visited West Bengal on March 10 to review poll preparedness in the state. They had also visited the other states which are heading into polls to review poll preparedness.