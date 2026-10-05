Watch LIVE | EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Kautilya Economic Conclave 2026

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is delivering the special session at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, organised on the theme “Resilience in an Age of Flux.” During the conclave, Moderator and President, Board of Trustees, Institute of Economic Growth; Chairman, 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, and discussant George Yong Boon Yeo, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Singapore, are present.

The 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave 2026 is being held in New Delhi from October 3 to 5, 2026. The conclave brings together policymakers, economists, experts and international leaders to discuss emerging challenges in the economy. Several participants from around 30 countries are participating in the conclave. The discussions range from technology, trade, investment, and economic growth to other areas.

The conclave is an initiative of the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), which is jointly organised by the Ministry of Finance and the Government of India.