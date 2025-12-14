ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch Live: Congress' 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Rally At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 14, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

The Congress party’s mega protest rally 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' (vote thief, step down), is being held at Ramlila Maidan today (Dec 14). Top party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and other senior leaders, will address the gathering with the formal event beginning at 1 pm. 

Anil Bhardwaj, Chairman of the Media Department of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, said meticulous arrangements have been made for seating, with designated areas for leaders, workers, and the public. 

Bhardwaj said that the rally is being organised under the direction of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) handling several organisational tasks.

As part of the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, the Congress had earlier launched a signature drive across the country, gathering over five crore signatures from party workers and citizens, including around four lakh from Delhi. Today's event, Bhardwaj said, is a continuation of that effort, aimed at mobilising public sentiment against what the party calls 'vote theft'.

The Congress party’s mega protest rally 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' (vote thief, step down), is being held at Ramlila Maidan today (Dec 14). Top party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and other senior leaders, will address the gathering with the formal event beginning at 1 pm. 

Anil Bhardwaj, Chairman of the Media Department of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, said meticulous arrangements have been made for seating, with designated areas for leaders, workers, and the public. 

Bhardwaj said that the rally is being organised under the direction of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) handling several organisational tasks.

As part of the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, the Congress had earlier launched a signature drive across the country, gathering over five crore signatures from party workers and citizens, including around four lakh from Delhi. Today's event, Bhardwaj said, is a continuation of that effort, aimed at mobilising public sentiment against what the party calls 'vote theft'.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VOTE CHOR GADDI CHHOD
CONGRESS RALLY
RAMLILA MAIDAN
RAHUL GANDHI
CONGRESS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Combined Graduation Parade At Air Force Academy

LIVE: Combined Graduation Parade At Air Force Academy Dundigal Underway, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Reviewing Officer

December 13, 2025 at 8:57 AM IST
Constitution Day Celebrations LIVE President Murmu PM Modi Leads Samvidhan Divas Event

Samvidhan Divas 2025 LIVE: President Murmu, PM Modi Attend National Function On Constitution Day

November 26, 2025 at 11:11 AM IST
Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Utsav LIVE

Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Utsav LIVE: PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat Hoist Saffron Flag Atop Ram Mandir 'Shikhar'

November 25, 2025 at 10:58 AM IST
WATCH | Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 10th Time

Bihar CM Oath Taking Ceremony LIVE: Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Chief Minister For Record 10th Time

November 20, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.