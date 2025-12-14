Watch Live: Congress' 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Rally At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

The Congress party’s mega protest rally 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' (vote thief, step down), is being held at Ramlila Maidan today (Dec 14). Top party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and other senior leaders, will address the gathering with the formal event beginning at 1 pm.

Anil Bhardwaj, Chairman of the Media Department of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, said meticulous arrangements have been made for seating, with designated areas for leaders, workers, and the public.

Bhardwaj said that the rally is being organised under the direction of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) handling several organisational tasks.

As part of the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, the Congress had earlier launched a signature drive across the country, gathering over five crore signatures from party workers and citizens, including around four lakh from Delhi. Today's event, Bhardwaj said, is a continuation of that effort, aimed at mobilising public sentiment against what the party calls 'vote theft'.