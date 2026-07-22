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Watch LIVE | Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media As Congress Steps Up NEET Protests

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File/ANI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is addressing a press conference at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi. The presser comes amidst the ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the recent NEET paper leaks. A day after being detained during a protest outside PM Modi's residence, Rahul Gandhi and all the MPs of the Opposition parties arrived in Parliament dressed in black as a symbolic protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding accountability and action from the government. Congress MP Pawan Khera said his party, Rahul Gandhi and each one of his soldiers is standing with the youth of this country.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is addressing a press conference at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi. The presser comes amidst the ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the recent NEET paper leaks. A day after being detained during a protest outside PM Modi's residence, Rahul Gandhi and all the MPs of the Opposition parties arrived in Parliament dressed in black as a symbolic protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding accountability and action from the government. Congress MP Pawan Khera said his party, Rahul Gandhi and each one of his soldiers is standing with the youth of this country.

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TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHI
COCKROACH JANATA PARTY
CJP PROTEST

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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