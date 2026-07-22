Watch LIVE | Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media As Congress Steps Up NEET Protests

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is addressing a press conference at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi. The presser comes amidst the ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the recent NEET paper leaks. A day after being detained during a protest outside PM Modi's residence, Rahul Gandhi and all the MPs of the Opposition parties arrived in Parliament dressed in black as a symbolic protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding accountability and action from the government. Congress MP Pawan Khera said his party, Rahul Gandhi and each one of his soldiers is standing with the youth of this country.