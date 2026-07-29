Watch LIVE | Amit Shah Must Go: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing a press conference in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, he alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah had authorised police excesses against student protesters, triggering a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law.

Gandhi also took an oblique dig at the BJP and its core supporters by referring to three categories -- students, those who think they know everything and pretend to be God, and the "andhbhakt" who believes the second category is God. Participating in the debate on The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill-2026, Gandhi claimed that the home minister is not present in the Lok Sabha because he is "scared". His remark drew objections from the treasury benches.