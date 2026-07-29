Watch LIVE | Amit Shah Must Go: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File/IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 29, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing a press conference in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, he alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah had authorised police excesses against student protesters, triggering a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law.

Gandhi also took an oblique dig at the BJP and its core supporters by referring to three categories -- students, those who think they know everything and pretend to be God, and the "andhbhakt" who believes the second category is God. Participating in the debate on The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill-2026, Gandhi claimed that the home minister is not present in the Lok Sabha because he is "scared". His remark drew objections from the treasury benches.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing a press conference in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, he alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah had authorised police excesses against student protesters, triggering a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law.

Gandhi also took an oblique dig at the BJP and its core supporters by referring to three categories -- students, those who think they know everything and pretend to be God, and the "andhbhakt" who believes the second category is God. Participating in the debate on The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill-2026, Gandhi claimed that the home minister is not present in the Lok Sabha because he is "scared". His remark drew objections from the treasury benches.

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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