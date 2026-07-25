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Watch LIVE | CJP, Centre Hold Joint Press Conference after Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

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Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh hold third round of talks with Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and its National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 25, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST

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Another meeting between the government and the Cockroach Janta Party was underway on Saturday, shortly after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union cabinet. Pradhan's resignation was the main demand of the CJP.

While the central government was represented by Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the CJP delegation comprises spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at the meeting held at the Constitution Club of India here.

Facing spiralling protests for his ouster over the NEET paper leak issue, Pradhan resigned on Saturday, saying it is not a matter of "individual prestige" for him, and he wanted to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country.

Another meeting between the government and the Cockroach Janta Party was underway on Saturday, shortly after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union cabinet. Pradhan's resignation was the main demand of the CJP.

While the central government was represented by Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the CJP delegation comprises spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at the meeting held at the Constitution Club of India here.

Facing spiralling protests for his ouster over the NEET paper leak issue, Pradhan resigned on Saturday, saying it is not a matter of "individual prestige" for him, and he wanted to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country.

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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