Another meeting between the government and the Cockroach Janta Party was underway on Saturday, shortly after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union cabinet. Pradhan's resignation was the main demand of the CJP.

While the central government was represented by Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the CJP delegation comprises spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at the meeting held at the Constitution Club of India here.

Facing spiralling protests for his ouster over the NEET paper leak issue, Pradhan resigned on Saturday, saying it is not a matter of "individual prestige" for him, and he wanted to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country.