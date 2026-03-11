WATCH Live | Centre Holds Inter-Ministerial Briefing On Middle East Crisis

New Delhi: The Union Government is holding an inter-ministerial media briefing on Wednesday in view of recent global developments and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The briefing is taking place at the National Media Centre in Delhi.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Shipping are addressing the media and providing updates on the government's response to the evolving situation in West Asia.

The briefing is focusing on issues such as energy security, crude oil supplies, the safety of Indian nationals in the region and the impact of the crisis on shipping and trade routes.

Officials are also outlining the steps being taken by the Centre to closely monitor developments and ensure that India's economic and strategic interests remain protected amid the volatile situation.