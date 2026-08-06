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Watch LIVE | Cabinet Briefing By Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

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Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File/IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST

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Updated : August 6, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST

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Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is briefing the media about the cabinet decisions. Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of a parliamentary committee, with discussions focusing on the Territorial Army and its members offering suggestions to further enhance its overall effectiveness.

Singh said the Territorial Army creates surge capacity for the defence forces by building a reserve of trained soldiers who can be deployed immediately whenever the need arises. The Union minister chaired the meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence here, with discussions focusing on the Territorial Army.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Finance) Vishvajit Sahay and other senior officers attended the meeting, the ministry said in a statement.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is briefing the media about the cabinet decisions. Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of a parliamentary committee, with discussions focusing on the Territorial Army and its members offering suggestions to further enhance its overall effectiveness.

Singh said the Territorial Army creates surge capacity for the defence forces by building a reserve of trained soldiers who can be deployed immediately whenever the need arises. The Union minister chaired the meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence here, with discussions focusing on the Territorial Army.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Finance) Vishvajit Sahay and other senior officers attended the meeting, the ministry said in a statement.

Last Updated : August 6, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST

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UNION CABINET BRIEFING
ASHWINI VAISHNAW

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