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Watch LIVE | Cabinet Briefing By Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

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Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File/IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST

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Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is addressing the media, briefing them about the cabinet decision. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre will keep working with the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland to address the challenges arising out of floods in the two Northeastern states. Modi said this after meeting with a group of MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

"Had a meeting with MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. We talked about the situation in these states in the wake of floods there. The Central Government will keep working with the respective state Governments to address the challenges. Praying for everyone’s wellbeing and safety," he said in a post on 'X'.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is addressing the media, briefing them about the cabinet decision. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre will keep working with the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland to address the challenges arising out of floods in the two Northeastern states. Modi said this after meeting with a group of MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

"Had a meeting with MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. We talked about the situation in these states in the wake of floods there. The Central Government will keep working with the respective state Governments to address the challenges. Praying for everyone’s wellbeing and safety," he said in a post on 'X'.

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