Watch LIVE | Cabinet Briefing By Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is addressing the media in New Delhi, briefing them about the decisions of the cabinet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night said that the Central government has prepared a comprehensive draft Bill to introduce stricter provisions and stringent punishments for paper leak cases. The proposal is expected to be introduced and passed in the ongoing session of Parliament next week. Addressing the deep distress caused by paper leaks to students and their families, the Prime Minister said that the Union government has taken multiple measures over the past two-and-a-half months, leading to the arrest and imprisonment of those responsible.