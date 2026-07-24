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Watch LIVE | Cabinet Briefing By Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

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Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File/IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 24, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST

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Updated : July 24, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST

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Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is addressing the media in New Delhi, briefing them about the decisions of the cabinet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night said that the Central government has prepared a comprehensive draft Bill to introduce stricter provisions and stringent punishments for paper leak cases. The proposal is expected to be introduced and passed in the ongoing session of Parliament next week. Addressing the deep distress caused by paper leaks to students and their families, the Prime Minister said that the Union government has taken multiple measures over the past two-and-a-half months, leading to the arrest and imprisonment of those responsible.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is addressing the media in New Delhi, briefing them about the decisions of the cabinet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night said that the Central government has prepared a comprehensive draft Bill to introduce stricter provisions and stringent punishments for paper leak cases. The proposal is expected to be introduced and passed in the ongoing session of Parliament next week. Addressing the deep distress caused by paper leaks to students and their families, the Prime Minister said that the Union government has taken multiple measures over the past two-and-a-half months, leading to the arrest and imprisonment of those responsible.

Last Updated : July 24, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST

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ASHWINI VAISHNAW
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ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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