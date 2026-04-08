ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch LIVE | Cabinet Briefing By Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
File Photo: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting and IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw is addressing a Cabinet briefing at the National Media Centre (NMC) in New Delhi on Wednesday. 

The minister, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, is sharing details about the key decisions being taken during the latest meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The briefing is taking place as the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament is currently underway. The session began on March 9 and will continue till April 12.

Traditionally, the IB Minister addresses the media on the decisions taken by the Cabinet.

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting and IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw is addressing a Cabinet briefing at the National Media Centre (NMC) in New Delhi on Wednesday. 

The minister, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, is sharing details about the key decisions being taken during the latest meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The briefing is taking place as the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament is currently underway. The session began on March 9 and will continue till April 12.

Traditionally, the IB Minister addresses the media on the decisions taken by the Cabinet.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASHWINI VAISHNAW CABINET BRIEFING
UNION MINISTER ASHWINI VAISHNAW
CABINET BRIEFING

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Watch LIVE | Inter-Ministerial Briefing On Recent Developments In West Asia

Watch LIVE | Inter-Ministerial Briefing On Recent Developments In West Asia

April 8, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
WATCH LIVE | RBI Governor Malhotra Addresses Post Monetary Policy Press Conference

WATCH LIVE | RBI Governor Addresses Post Monetary Policy Press Conference

April 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Monetary Policy Statement By RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Watch: RBI Governor Announces Monetary Policy Statement, Says West Asia Conflict Weighing On Economic Outlook

April 8, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
INTER MINISTERIAL BRIEFING

Watch LIVE | Inter-Ministerial Briefing On Recent Developments Of West Asia Situation

April 7, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.