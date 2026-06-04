Watch LIVE | BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Summit In Odisha's Puri

Today (June 4) is the second day of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRG) Meeting 2026, which is being held in Puri, Odisha. The summit, organised by the National Disaster Management Authority under India's BRICS 2026 Presidency, is a three-day meeting (June 3–5) focusing on strengthening cooperation in disaster risk reduction.

Odisha's globally acclaimed disaster management model, including its robust early warning systems, large-scale evacuation mechanisms, and cyclone shelter network, is being showcased before delegates from 11 BRICS member nations. Representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia are participating in the summit.