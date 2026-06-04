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Watch LIVE | BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Summit In Odisha's Puri

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Watch LIVE | BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Summit In Odisha's Puri (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST

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Updated : June 4, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST

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Today (June 4) is the second day of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRG) Meeting 2026, which is being held in Puri, Odisha. The summit, organised by the National Disaster Management Authority under India's BRICS 2026 Presidency, is a three-day meeting (June 3–5) focusing on strengthening cooperation in disaster risk reduction.

Odisha's globally acclaimed disaster management model, including its robust early warning systems, large-scale evacuation mechanisms, and cyclone shelter network, is being showcased before delegates from 11 BRICS member nations. Representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia are participating in the summit.

Today (June 4) is the second day of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRG) Meeting 2026, which is being held in Puri, Odisha. The summit, organised by the National Disaster Management Authority under India's BRICS 2026 Presidency, is a three-day meeting (June 3–5) focusing on strengthening cooperation in disaster risk reduction.

Odisha's globally acclaimed disaster management model, including its robust early warning systems, large-scale evacuation mechanisms, and cyclone shelter network, is being showcased before delegates from 11 BRICS member nations. Representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia are participating in the summit.

Last Updated : June 4, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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