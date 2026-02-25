WATCH | Lathmar Holi Begins In Barsana; Natural Tesu Colours And Cultural Events Mark Grand Celebrations

Mathura: The famous Lathmar Holi celebrations have begun in Barsana, near Mathura, after the traditional ritual seeking permission from the 'Braj groom'. Devotees from across the country gathered in the town, believed to be the birthplace of Radha Rani, to take part in the world-renowned festival. The streets are filled with colours, gulal, music, drums and traditional songs, creating a festive atmosphere.

More than 10 quintals of natural colours have been prepared from Tesu flowers in the temple courtyard. The flowers were brought from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh. The colours are stored in large drums and will be used during the celebrations. According to Sevayat Jatin Sharotri, the colours are made naturally by mixing Tesu extracts and saffron, so they do not harm the skin. Though the colour looks red, it turns yellow when applied.

Barsana has been decorated with colourful lights and Radha-Krishna paintings. The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and the Tourism Department are hosting a two-day cultural programme near Pili Pokhar. Over 300 artists, including groups from Jhansi, are performing Rasiya songs and Radha-Krishna leelas as part of the celebrations.