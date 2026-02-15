Watch: Lakhs Of Devotees Visit Srisailam Temple On Mahashivratri

On the occasion of Mahashivratri on February 15, Shaivite temples across the state of Andhra Pradesh are packed with devotees. Devotees have been visiting Shiva temples since early morning. The temple premises are resonating with the chanting "Om Namah Shivaya". Lakhs of devotees have flocked to Srisailam Mahakshetra in Nandyal district to have darshan of Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Devotees who have come in large numbers are having darshan of the Swami and Amma and paying their obeisances. The coalition government has made strict arrangements to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience. For the safety of the devotees, a command control center has been set up in the Shiva temple in coordination with the police, revenue, endowment departments and various departments. Officials are closely monitor movements through 626 cameras near the Srisailam temple.

Queues are jam-packed with devotees who have come in large numbers. The temple surroundings have been beautifully decorated with electric lamps and flowers.