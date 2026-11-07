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WATCH | Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Offers Breathtaking Sunrise Visuals

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Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Offers Breathtaking Sunrise Visuals (PTI Videos)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 7, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Jammu: A Vande Bharat train travels towards Kashmir as the first rays of the sun illuminate the surrounding landscape, offering scenic sunrise views along the route. The first rays of the sun illuminate the surrounding landscape, giving a visual treat. The train between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar operates six days a week. 

The train is equipped with facilities that match the high-altitude and cold weather conditions of the Jammu-Srinagar rail line, from Tawi railway station in Jammu.

The direct Jammu-Srinagar train is all set to boost tourism, trade and local commutation as people will have easier access to travel between the capital cities. 

Jammu: A Vande Bharat train travels towards Kashmir as the first rays of the sun illuminate the surrounding landscape, offering scenic sunrise views along the route. The first rays of the sun illuminate the surrounding landscape, giving a visual treat. The train between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar operates six days a week. 

The train is equipped with facilities that match the high-altitude and cold weather conditions of the Jammu-Srinagar rail line, from Tawi railway station in Jammu.

The direct Jammu-Srinagar train is all set to boost tourism, trade and local commutation as people will have easier access to travel between the capital cities. 

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TAGGED:

JAMMU SRINAGAR VANDE BHARAT
VANDE BHARAT TRAIN KASHMIR
KASHMIR VANDE BHARAT TRAIN
JAMMU SRINAGAR TRAIN
KASHMIR RAILWAY

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