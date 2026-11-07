WATCH | Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Offers Breathtaking Sunrise Visuals

Jammu: A Vande Bharat train travels towards Kashmir as the first rays of the sun illuminate the surrounding landscape, offering scenic sunrise views along the route. The first rays of the sun illuminate the surrounding landscape, giving a visual treat. The train between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar operates six days a week.

The train is equipped with facilities that match the high-altitude and cold weather conditions of the Jammu-Srinagar rail line, from Tawi railway station in Jammu.

The direct Jammu-Srinagar train is all set to boost tourism, trade and local commutation as people will have easier access to travel between the capital cities.