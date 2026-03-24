WATCH | Jalandhar Man Installs Statute Of Liberty Replica On Rooftop, Crowds Gather

Jalandhar: A unique attraction has emerged in Punjab's Jalandhar, where an Non Resident of India (NRI) has installed a replica of the Statue of Liberty on the rooftop of his house. The structure, visible from several parts of the city, has become a major crowd-puller, with people gathering to catch a glimpse and take photos.

The installation has been done by Gurjit Singh Matharu, who has been living in New York City for the past 26 years. His house is located in the Kishanpura locality of Jalandhar. According to him, the idea came from his deep connection with the iconic monument in the United States of America (USA).

Matharu said that although he visits India every year for a short stay, the image of the Statue of Liberty always stays with him. He added that every time he leaves New York, the monument leaves a lasting impression, inspiring him to recreate it at his home in India as a personal memory.

The statue was installed on the fourth-floor terrace of his house around three days ago. Since then, it has attracted visitors not only from nearby areas but also from distant parts of the city. Locals have been visiting in large numbers and clicking pictures with the replica.

Matharu said that the construction of the statue cost around Rs 3 lakh and took nearly 20 to 25 days to complete. He also shared that he is a fan of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and has placed posters of the artist on his rooftop as a tribute.