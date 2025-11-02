WATCH | ISRO Launches 'Bahubali', Its Heaviest Communication Satellite CMS-03

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched its heaviest multi-brand communication satellite CMS-03 (GSAT-7R), aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket, popularly known as 'Bahubali', on Sunday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Weighing 4,410 Kg, CMS-03 is an advanced communication satellite built for the Indian Navy, equipped with UHF, S, C, and Ku band payloads to ensure secure voice, video, and data links across the Indian Ocean. It will replace the existing GSAT-7 Rukmini satellite after deployment in Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

The 43.5-metre-tall LVM3-M5, ISRO's heaviest launch vehicle, features two solid boosters (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). This marks the fifth operational flight of the LVM3, following its success with the Chandrayaan-3 mission in 2023. ISRO officials confirmed that the 24-hour countdown progressed smoothly.

This space mission will enhance the digital connectivity to remote territories and also highlight the LVM3’s (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) growing significance after its propulsion in the Chandrayaan-3 space mission.

The satellite will enable and aid government agencies in strategic applications. It will help the Indian Navy and maritime operations to establish a significantly enhanced, secure, multi-high-bandwidth connectivity across the Indian Ocean. The satellite will also provide high-capacity bandwidth to improve the digital accessibility of civilians, especially to those living in remote territories in the country.