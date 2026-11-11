Watch: Iran's Paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Displays Underground Missile City

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Tuesday displayed what it said was an underground “missile city” and new, unidentified surface-to-surface missiles.

The country's State TV broadcast a heavily edited and partially blurred video showing the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major Gen. Ali Abdollahi, visiting the underground facility.

The footage shows Ali Abdollahi and Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, visiting the new missile city.

The video did not indicate when the visit took place or give any details on the location.

Earlier, the IRGC said that its aerospace division has established underground missile and drone production facilities and is continuously increasing the range of its missiles.