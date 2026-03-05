WATCH | Huranga Holi Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm In Mathura's Baldev Town

By Pravin Sharma

Mathura: The famous Huranga Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Thursday in Baldev town of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of devotees gathered at the Dauji Temple to witness and take part in the unique Holi celebration. Huranga is traditionally celebrated on the second day of Holi and is closely linked with Lord Balram. The festival is known for its special ritual called 'Kodamar Holi'. During the celebration, men throw colours on women, while women playfully respond by tearing pieces of cloth and using them as whips to lightly hit the men. This unique tradition attracts visitors from across India and abroad every year.

Large amounts of colour prepared from Tesu flowers are used during the celebrations. Buckets of coloured water are poured in the temple courtyard as people sing, dance and celebrate the festival with great joy.

According to local beliefs, the tradition dates back to the Dwapar era when Balram played Holi with his sister-in-law Rukmani. Since then, the Huranga festival has been organised every year at the historic Dauji Temple. Devotees eagerly wait for this colourful event, which remains one of the most famous Holi celebrations in the Braj region.