WATCH | Honest Auto Driver Returns Rs 30 Lakh Jewellery To Owner in Ongole

WATCH | Honest Auto Driver Returns Rs 30 Lakh Jewellery To Owner in Ongole (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 11, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST

Ongole: An auto-rickshaw driver in Ongole returned a bag containing gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 30 lakh that had been accidentally left behind by passengers. Police said M V Subbaro, a resident of Vijayawada, had visited Ongole with his family. After finishing their work, they travelled in an auto but unknowingly left behind a bag filled with gold ornaments. Realising the loss soon after, Subbaro lodged a complaint at the First Town Police Station.

The auto driver, identified as Nageswara Rao, later noticed the bag in his vehicle. Unable to trace the passengers, he took the bag to the police station and handed it over. After verification, the police returned the jewellery safely to the owner. Harshvardhan Raju, Superintendent of Police of Prakasam district, later honoured the driver for his honesty. Another driver, Sheikh Khalil, was also felicitated for returning lost gold in a separate incident.

