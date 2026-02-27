WATCH | Helicopter Celebrations Steal The Show At Wedding In Nagaur And Baby Shower In Mangaluru

Hyderabad: Two grand family celebrations in Rajasthan and Karnataka have caught public attention after helicopters were used to make the occasions unforgettable.

In Rajasthan's Nagaur district, a farmer father gave his daughter a unique farewell by sending her off in a helicopter instead of a traditional car or palanquin. Mriganshi Singh, daughter of farmer and Congress block resident Mrigendra Singh Mantu from Byawari village, married engineer Kunwar Aditya Singh of Dhamni Garhi village in Shahdol district. The wedding took place at Hari Sadan Prakash Chaya Byawari House with full rituals and was attended by public representatives and villagers. A temporary helipad was built in front of the bride's house, and police were deployed after prior permission from the administration. As the helicopter landed and took off, hundreds of villagers gathered to witness the rare moment. Videos of the farewell are now viral on social media.

In a similar grand gesture, a businessman in Mangaluru surprised his pregnant wife during her baby shower ceremony. At Adyar Garden, Prakash Kumpala arranged a helicopter to shower flower petals on his wife Arpita during the Seemantham ceremony. He said he had planned the flower shower earlier for their wedding, but could not get permission in time. After working for ten days to secure approval, he kept the plan secret to surprise his wife. Guests captured the special moment.

Boh events have become widely discussed for their unique and grand celebrations.