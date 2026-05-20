WATCH | Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji's Satsang In Presence Of AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Bengaluru: To mark the 45th anniversary of Art of Living, founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a satsang is being held at the Art of Living International Centre in Udaypura here. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a humanitarian leader, spiritual teacher, and an ambassador of peace. His vision of a stress-free, violence-free society has united millions of people around the world through service projects and programs offered by The Art of Living.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is present for the Satsang. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar founded The Art of Living as an international, non-profit, educational and humanitarian organisation. Its programs are currently offered in 182 countries.