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WATCH | Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji's Satsang In Presence Of AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

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Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji's Satsang to mark 45th anniversary of the Art of Living in presence of Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bengaluru: To mark the 45th anniversary of Art of Living, founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a satsang is being held at the Art of Living International Centre in Udaypura here. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a humanitarian leader, spiritual teacher, and an ambassador of peace. His vision of a stress-free, violence-free society has united millions of people around the world through service projects and programs offered by The Art of Living.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is present for the Satsang. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar founded The Art of Living as an international, non-profit, educational and humanitarian organisation. Its programs are currently offered in 182 countries.

Bengaluru: To mark the 45th anniversary of Art of Living, founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a satsang is being held at the Art of Living International Centre in Udaypura here. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a humanitarian leader, spiritual teacher, and an ambassador of peace. His vision of a stress-free, violence-free society has united millions of people around the world through service projects and programs offered by The Art of Living.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is present for the Satsang. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar founded The Art of Living as an international, non-profit, educational and humanitarian organisation. Its programs are currently offered in 182 countries.

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ART OF LIVING 45 YEARS
GURUDEV SATSANG
CHANDRABABU NAIDU SATSANG
ART OF LIVING
GURUDEV SRI SRI RAVI SHANKAR

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