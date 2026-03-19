WATCH | Gudi Padwa Celebrated With Rituals And Devotion At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

Shirdi: The festival of Gudi Padwa, marking the Hindu New Year, was celebrated with great devotion at the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi on Thursday. The day began with the ceremonial hoisting of the sacred Gudi atop the temple's golden Kalash, symbolising victory, faith and prosperity.

The rituals started at around 6.30 AM, when the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi (SSST)'s Chief Executive Officer, Gorakh Gadilkar, along with his wife, performed puja. Later, SSST Chairman Shivajirao Kachare and Deputy Executive Officer Bhimraj Darade conducted traditional worship of the Gudhi and the Panchang, following which the Gudhi was firmly raised.

The temple followed all rituals as per the Panchang, with priests chanting sacred mantras. On the occasion, Sai Baba's idol was beautifully adorned with golden ornaments and garlands of sugar candy (Sakhar Gathi), attracting a large number of devotees from across Maharashtra and other parts of the country.