WATCH | Groom Arrives Wearing Dollar Notes Garland At His Wedding

Jind: In Indian weddings, it is common for the groom to wear a garland made up of Indian currency and for the bride's sisters to ask for money during the Joota Chupai ceremony. But one groom from Haryana gave this age-old tradition a new twist.

Lokesh Garg, who married Isha Jain from Hisar, was determined to make his big day unforgettable. He surprised everyone when he arrived wearing a garland made up of US Dollar notes. By doing so, he simultaneously fulfilled his sister-in-law's playful demand of giving US Dollars in the Joota Chupai ceremony.

When he arrived at the wedding venue in Hisar, the guests and bride were surprised to see him wearing garland made up of US Dollar notes instead of Indian currency. As the celebrations moved on the groom continued to hand out dollar in all the rituals.

At the entrance when everbody blocked his way for the gift he happily gave dollars. Later, in the Joota Chupai ceremony he took out foreign currency dollar and gave to his sisters-in-law.

Lokesh said that to make his sister-in-laws' playful demand come true and the day memorable, he decided to wear a garland of dollars and give dollars in every ritual.