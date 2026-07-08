ETV Bharat / Videos

WATCH | Groom Arrives Wearing Dollar Notes Garland At His Wedding

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
WATCH | Groom Arrives Wearing Dollar Notes Garland At His Wedding (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jind: In Indian weddings, it is common for the groom to wear a garland made up of Indian currency and for the bride's sisters to ask for money during the Joota Chupai ceremony. But one groom from Haryana gave this age-old tradition a new twist.    

Lokesh Garg, who married Isha Jain from Hisar, was determined to make his big day unforgettable. He surprised everyone when he arrived wearing a garland made up of US Dollar notes. By doing so, he simultaneously fulfilled his sister-in-law's playful demand of giving US Dollars in the Joota Chupai ceremony.

When he arrived at the wedding venue in Hisar, the guests and bride were surprised to see him wearing garland made up of US Dollar notes instead of Indian currency. As the celebrations moved on the groom continued to hand out dollar in all the rituals.

At the entrance when everbody blocked his way for the gift he happily gave dollars. Later, in the Joota Chupai ceremony he took out foreign currency dollar and gave to his sisters-in-law.

Lokesh said that to make his sister-in-laws' playful demand come true and the day memorable, he decided to wear a garland of dollars and give dollars in every ritual.

Jind: In Indian weddings, it is common for the groom to wear a garland made up of Indian currency and for the bride's sisters to ask for money during the Joota Chupai ceremony. But one groom from Haryana gave this age-old tradition a new twist.    

Lokesh Garg, who married Isha Jain from Hisar, was determined to make his big day unforgettable. He surprised everyone when he arrived wearing a garland made up of US Dollar notes. By doing so, he simultaneously fulfilled his sister-in-law's playful demand of giving US Dollars in the Joota Chupai ceremony.

When he arrived at the wedding venue in Hisar, the guests and bride were surprised to see him wearing garland made up of US Dollar notes instead of Indian currency. As the celebrations moved on the groom continued to hand out dollar in all the rituals.

At the entrance when everbody blocked his way for the gift he happily gave dollars. Later, in the Joota Chupai ceremony he took out foreign currency dollar and gave to his sisters-in-law.

Lokesh said that to make his sister-in-laws' playful demand come true and the day memorable, he decided to wear a garland of dollars and give dollars in every ritual.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JIND UNIQUE DOLLAR WEDDING
GROOM DOLLARS GARLAND IN JIND
DOLLAR WALA DULHA
HARYANA WEDDING
GROOM DOLLARS GARLAND

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

Related Articles

Herder Injured In Lion Attack In Bhavnagar

Herder Injured In Lion Attack In Bhavnagar

July 6, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh

Rivers In Spate In Madhya Pradesh: Earthmover Among Vehicles Washed Away In Balaghat

July 6, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
PEEPAL TREE BIRTHDAY

Watch | Jaipur Residents Celebrate Birthday Of Peepal And Banyan Trees

July 5, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Water Pipeline Burst While Testing Destroys Newly Built Road In Pune District

Water Pipeline Burst While Testing Destroys Newly Built Road In Pune District

July 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.