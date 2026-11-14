Watch | Greenpeace Unveils Giant Trojan Horse At COP31

Greenpeace International, in collaboration with Danish artist Thomas Dambo, unveiled a six-metre-tall Trojan Horse in Turkey's Antalya during COP31, as part of a climate action against plastic waste. "With this artwork, what we’re trying to draw attention to is how plastic, the Trojan Horse of the petrochemical industry, has entered our lives", says Greenpeace activist Berk Butan.

More than 100 national leaders and the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, gathered in the coastal city of Antalya to send a clear message that they remain committed to tackling climate change. The host nation President Erdoğan hosted a leader-level event on electrification, attended by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The event aimed to build political momentum on electrification and discuss the opportunities and barriers to progress. Türkiye led by example by publishing its own National Energy Plan earlier this month. President Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye’s own decarbonisation journey, saying: “From energy to industry, and transport to agriculture, we are guided by green transition across all the sectors in our economy, restructuring them with the aim of decarbonization. We are increasing our renewable energy investments, boosting energy efficiency, and promoting clean transport solutions.”