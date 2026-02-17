WATCH | Gazans Shop At Market Ahead Of Ramadan

Gaza City: Palestinians are visiting the historic Zawiya Market in Gaza City to prepare for Ramadan, marking the first holy month since the market reopened following the war. Residents say the atmosphere feels calmer under the current truce compared to last year, when grief and heavy losses overshadowed Ramadan. Shoppers are buying traditional items such as dates, Qamar al-Din sweets and supplies for the pre-dawn meal. Many describe the market as a symbol of Gaza's civilisation and heritage. However, shop owners say economic conditions remain severe. They report weak purchasing power, unstable security, and widespread financial hardship. Many residents lack basic necessities and depend on charity kitchens. Traders add that people are shopping with concern rather than joy, focusing only on essential household needs for Ramadan. (with AFP inputs)