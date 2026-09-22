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WATCH | Fishermen Rescue Elephant Calf Being Swept Away In Teesta River

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WATCH | Fishermen Rescue Elephant Calf Being Swept Away In Teesta River (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
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The fishermen rescued an elephant calf, 15 days old, near Gajoldoba in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. The elephant calf was swept downstream in the Teesta River. The rescue operation was carried out over an area of ​​​​about 4 kilometres from the Teesta barrage.

The fishermen safely crossed the Teesta stream and reached the shore with the elephant calf. The fishermen lifted the elephant calf into their dinghy. The fishermen in the dinghy thought that the boat had capsized, but they managed to safely cross the stream and reach the shore with the elephant calf. 

The forest department staff of Kathambari Range immediately removed the common people from the area. The elephant calf reunited with its mother. 

The fishermen rescued an elephant calf, 15 days old, near Gajoldoba in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. The elephant calf was swept downstream in the Teesta River. The rescue operation was carried out over an area of ​​​​about 4 kilometres from the Teesta barrage.

The fishermen safely crossed the Teesta stream and reached the shore with the elephant calf. The fishermen lifted the elephant calf into their dinghy. The fishermen in the dinghy thought that the boat had capsized, but they managed to safely cross the stream and reach the shore with the elephant calf. 

The forest department staff of Kathambari Range immediately removed the common people from the area. The elephant calf reunited with its mother. 

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TAGGED:

ELEPHANT CALF RESCUE
ELEPHANT RESCUE TEESTA RIVER
TEESTA RIVER WEST BENGAL
FISHERMEN RESCUE ELEPHANT CALF
ELEPHANT CALF RESCUE TEESTA RIVER

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