WATCH | Farmer Family Lead Wedding Procession With Over 50 Tractors In Rajasthan

Kuchaman City: A farmer family from Khakholi village near Didwana chose tractors instead os luxury cars for a wedding procession, drawing widespread attention. Farmer Rameshwar Lal Chaudhary led the unique 'baraat', which included more than 50 tractors. The groom, Mahesh Bhakar, who was engaged to Rachna Sula of Banwasa, decided to honour his farming roots by making tractors, the symbol of rural life, the centre of his wedding celebration. As the long convoy moved through the roads, locals gathered to watch the rare sight. Instead of high-end cars or helicopters, the procession reflected simplicity and pride in farmer culture. The bride's family warmly welcomed the baraat, appreciating the meaningful gesture. The groom's family belongs to a farming background, while the bride's father is a former soldier.