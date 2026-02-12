ETV Bharat / Videos

WATCH | Farmer Family Lead Wedding Procession With Over 50 Tractors In Rajasthan

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
WATCH | Farmer Family Lead Wedding Procession With Over 50 Tractors In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 12, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kuchaman City: A farmer family from Khakholi village near Didwana chose tractors instead os luxury cars for a wedding procession, drawing widespread attention. Farmer Rameshwar Lal Chaudhary led the unique 'baraat', which included more than 50 tractors. The groom, Mahesh Bhakar, who was engaged to Rachna Sula of Banwasa, decided to honour his farming roots by making tractors, the symbol of rural life, the centre of his wedding celebration. As the long convoy moved through the roads, locals gathered to watch the rare sight. Instead of high-end cars or helicopters, the procession reflected simplicity and pride in farmer culture. The bride's family warmly welcomed the baraat, appreciating the meaningful gesture. The groom's family belongs to a farming background, while the bride's father is a former soldier.

Kuchaman City: A farmer family from Khakholi village near Didwana chose tractors instead os luxury cars for a wedding procession, drawing widespread attention. Farmer Rameshwar Lal Chaudhary led the unique 'baraat', which included more than 50 tractors. The groom, Mahesh Bhakar, who was engaged to Rachna Sula of Banwasa, decided to honour his farming roots by making tractors, the symbol of rural life, the centre of his wedding celebration. As the long convoy moved through the roads, locals gathered to watch the rare sight. Instead of high-end cars or helicopters, the procession reflected simplicity and pride in farmer culture. The bride's family warmly welcomed the baraat, appreciating the meaningful gesture. The groom's family belongs to a farming background, while the bride's father is a former soldier.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BARAAT WITH TRACTORS IN RAJASTHAN
WEDDING PROCESSION
WEDDING PROCESSION WITH TRACTORS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Uttarakhand | 200-Year-Old Deodar Wood House Reflects Earthquake- Resistant Hill Construction

Uttarakhand | 200-Year-Old Deodar Wood House Reflects Earthquake- Resistant Hill Construction

February 10, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Street Carnival Ignites Downtown Rio A Week Before Carnival

Street Carnival Ignites Downtown Rio A Week Before Carnival

February 9, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
'We Could Tell Where It Was By The Smell': Dead Whale Washed Up On Chilean Coast

'We Could Tell Where It Was By The Smell': Dead Whale Washed Up On Chilean Coast

February 9, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Greenland's Dog Sled Mushers Hope For The Arrival Of Snow Amid Record Hot Winter

Greenland's Dog Sled Mushers Hope For The Arrival Of Snow Amid Record Hot Winter

February 9, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.