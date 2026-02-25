WATCH | Eight-Foot Python Rescued From House Roof In Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba: A family in Bagbuda village of Kartala rea in Korba district discovered a large python hiding on the roof of their mud house. According to local sources, the family heard a loud hissing sound and was shocked to find an eight-foot-long python resting under the roof where they had been sleeping. The incident caused fear and chaos inside the house as family members rushed out in panic.

The residents were left wondering how the snake had entered the house and managed to stay hidden for so long. They initially tried to chase it away themselves, but the python tightly gripped the roof and refused to move. Unable to handle the situation, the family contacted a snake catcher team for help.

Rescuers Jitendra Sarathi and Bhupendra Jagat reached the spot and, after considerable effort, safely brought the python down from the roof. Locals were surprised that the snake had managed to climb nearly 15 feet to reach the top of the house. The family expressed relief after the rescue.

Jitendra Sarathi urged the public not to panic or harm snakes but to inform authorities. He also advised residents to keep their surroundings clean and avoid piling iron, wood, or stones near houses. Korba district is known for various snake species, including king cobras, and the Forest Department is considering steps to protect their natural habitat.