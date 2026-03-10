WATCH | Drunk Driver Drags Bike For 2 Km, Injures Four In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Panic gripped residents near the Mailaradevpally Mehfil Hotel after a drunk driver caused a major accident on the road, leaving four two-wheeler riders injured. According to police, the speeding car rammed into multiple bikes, creating chaos in the area.

Police said that during this, one of the damaged bikes got stuck under the car, but the driver continued to drive, dragging the vehicle for nearly two kilometres.

Local youths who witnessed the incident chased the car and finally managed to spot it at Hafiz Baba Nagar. Police from the Santosh Nagar Station rushed to the spot and took the driver into custody. During the investigation, officials found that the accused was driving under the influence of alcohol, and the car did not have a number plate. Further investigation is underway.