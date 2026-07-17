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WATCH | Devotees Feed Elephants At Kerala's Thrissur Vadakkumnatha Temple During 'Anayoottu' Ritual

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The annual festival is held in the Malayalam month of Karkkidaka. (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Thrissur: Braving heavy rains, devotees and elephant lovers flocked to Vadakkumnatha Temple in Thrissur in Kerala to take part in the traditional 'Anayoottu' festival  on Friday.

The annual festival, in which elephants are fed rice and other items, is held in the Malayalam month of Karkkidaka.  

The elephants who attended the rituals include Ernakulam Sivakumar, Paramekkavu Kalidasan, Pampady Sundaran, Puthuppally Sadhu, Puthuppally Kesavan, Bastin Vinayasunder and tame elephants including Thiruvambady Lakshmikutty.  

Each elephant was given 10 bowls of rice prepared using 500 kilogram of rice mixed with Ashtachurna and herbal mixtures.  

Along with this, a sumptuous meal was prepared that included apples, grapes, sugarcane, fruits, watermelon, cucumber, 10 palm leaf for each elephant, and 2,000 kilograms of grass.

A Mahaganapathi Homam began at 5 am with the temple thantri Puliyannur Sankaranarayanan Namboothiri leading the rituals.

The famous elephant feeding ceremony began at 9.30 am. The ceremony was inaugurated by temple Melshanthi Payyappally Madhavan Namboothiri by giving the first food to the elephant.

Public representatives, Devaswom authorities and prominent figures from various fields participated in the ceremony by feeding the elephants. Minister O J Janeesh, MLAs Chandy Oommen and Rajan Pallan also attended the ceremony.

Thrissur: Braving heavy rains, devotees and elephant lovers flocked to Vadakkumnatha Temple in Thrissur in Kerala to take part in the traditional 'Anayoottu' festival  on Friday.

The annual festival, in which elephants are fed rice and other items, is held in the Malayalam month of Karkkidaka.  

The elephants who attended the rituals include Ernakulam Sivakumar, Paramekkavu Kalidasan, Pampady Sundaran, Puthuppally Sadhu, Puthuppally Kesavan, Bastin Vinayasunder and tame elephants including Thiruvambady Lakshmikutty.  

Each elephant was given 10 bowls of rice prepared using 500 kilogram of rice mixed with Ashtachurna and herbal mixtures.  

Along with this, a sumptuous meal was prepared that included apples, grapes, sugarcane, fruits, watermelon, cucumber, 10 palm leaf for each elephant, and 2,000 kilograms of grass.

A Mahaganapathi Homam began at 5 am with the temple thantri Puliyannur Sankaranarayanan Namboothiri leading the rituals.

The famous elephant feeding ceremony began at 9.30 am. The ceremony was inaugurated by temple Melshanthi Payyappally Madhavan Namboothiri by giving the first food to the elephant.

Public representatives, Devaswom authorities and prominent figures from various fields participated in the ceremony by feeding the elephants. Minister O J Janeesh, MLAs Chandy Oommen and Rajan Pallan also attended the ceremony.

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TAGGED:

ANAYOOTTU
ELEPHANTS FEEDING TRADITON
THRISSUR VADAKKUMNATH TEMPLE

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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