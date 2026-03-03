ETV Bharat / Videos

WATCH | Iran War: Strikes Intensify Across Tehran, Beirut And Southern Israel

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
WATCH | Day 3 Of Iran War: Strikes Intensify Across Tehran, Beirut And Southern Israel (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 3, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

On Monday, the Iran war saw an escalation in cross-border strikes, with intense exchange between the US-Israel and Iran, and spillover violence in Lebanon and the Gulf. Israeli forces reported strikes on targets in Tehran and against Hezbollah positions in Beirut's southern suburbs and Baalbek, sending plumes of smoke across the skyline. In central Tehran, damage was reported at a police station and near residential buildings, while blasts were also seen in Zanjan. Iran launched missile barrages into southern Israel, hitting areas including Beersheba and Beit Shemesh, where emergency teams responded to damage buildings. In Kuwait, social media footage showed the crash of three US F-15 fighter jets, with pilots seen parachuting to safety. Meanwhile, a US Navy ship launched Tomahawk missiles as part of ongoing operations. From Washington, President Donald Trump said the campaign could extend beyond four weeks if necessary.

On Monday, the Iran war saw an escalation in cross-border strikes, with intense exchange between the US-Israel and Iran, and spillover violence in Lebanon and the Gulf. Israeli forces reported strikes on targets in Tehran and against Hezbollah positions in Beirut's southern suburbs and Baalbek, sending plumes of smoke across the skyline. In central Tehran, damage was reported at a police station and near residential buildings, while blasts were also seen in Zanjan. Iran launched missile barrages into southern Israel, hitting areas including Beersheba and Beit Shemesh, where emergency teams responded to damage buildings. In Kuwait, social media footage showed the crash of three US F-15 fighter jets, with pilots seen parachuting to safety. Meanwhile, a US Navy ship launched Tomahawk missiles as part of ongoing operations. From Washington, President Donald Trump said the campaign could extend beyond four weeks if necessary.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KHAMENEI
TEL AVIV BLAST
DUBAI ATTACK
ISRAEL US IRAN WAR
US IRAN CONFLICT

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

WATCH | Shoes And Slippers Showered In unique 'Jootamar Holi' In Shahjahanpur

WATCH | Shoes And Slippers Showered In Unique 'Jootamar Holi' In Shahjahanpur

March 2, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
WATCH | US And Israel Share Strike Videos As Tehran Hit By Major Attacks

WATCH - US And Israel Share Strike Videos As Tehran Hit By Major Attacks

March 1, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
KP-2 Cheetah From Kuno National Park Strays Into Rajasthan's Baran, Forest Teams On Alert

KP-2 Cheetah From Kuno National Park Strays Into Rajasthan's Baran, Forest Teams On Alert

February 27, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
WATCH | Helicopter Celebrations Steal The Show At Wedding In Nagaur And Baby Shower In Mangaluru

WATCH | Helicopter Celebrations Steal The Show At Wedding In Nagaur And Baby Shower In Mangaluru

February 27, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.