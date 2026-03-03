WATCH | Iran War: Strikes Intensify Across Tehran, Beirut And Southern Israel

On Monday, the Iran war saw an escalation in cross-border strikes, with intense exchange between the US-Israel and Iran, and spillover violence in Lebanon and the Gulf. Israeli forces reported strikes on targets in Tehran and against Hezbollah positions in Beirut's southern suburbs and Baalbek, sending plumes of smoke across the skyline. In central Tehran, damage was reported at a police station and near residential buildings, while blasts were also seen in Zanjan. Iran launched missile barrages into southern Israel, hitting areas including Beersheba and Beit Shemesh, where emergency teams responded to damage buildings. In Kuwait, social media footage showed the crash of three US F-15 fighter jets, with pilots seen parachuting to safety. Meanwhile, a US Navy ship launched Tomahawk missiles as part of ongoing operations. From Washington, President Donald Trump said the campaign could extend beyond four weeks if necessary.