Watch | CRPF Camp Submerged In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rain has been lashing parts of Chhattisgarh. Due to continuous heavy rains in Bastar, all the major rivers and streams are in spate. The situation is worst in Narayanpur and Bijapur districts. Amid incessant rains, the Balewada CRPF camp in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh has been submerged. Due to the sudden flood, the jawans in the camp climbed on trees and rooftops and saved their lives. After receiving the information, the higher officials rescued all of them and shifted them to a safe place. In response to the ongoing flood situation, the district administration is continuously monitoring vulnerable areas, and immediate relief and rescue operations are being carried out if necessary. Police advise people not to leave their homes during the rain without reason. The administration has also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and heed the warnings issued by the Meteorological Department.