Watch: LPG-Laden Tanker Crashes Into Toll-Plaza, Explodes In UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi: The CCTV footage captured shocking visuals of the tragic incident near the Sihori Toll Plaza in the Kokhraaj police station area of Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

An LPG-laden tanker that went out of control rammed into a toll plaza on the national highway, overturned and triggered a massive fire due to an LPG leak on June 26. The blaze quickly escalated into a powerful explosion, creating panic among people nearby and resulting in a horrifying scene captured on CCTV footage.

The incident has claimed four lives so far, including toll workers. Two other toll employees are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital after sustaining injuries. Local police from Kokhraaj rushed to the spot upon receiving information and have initiated an investigation into the cause of the crash and subsequent fire.

The Sihori Toll Plaza was closed following the explosion, and the horrifying visuals from the footage have highlighted the intensity of the "Death Tanker" incident. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as details emerge from this tragic event.

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