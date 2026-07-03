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Watch: LPG-Laden Tanker Crashes Into Toll-Plaza, Explodes In UP's Kaushambi

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CCTV footage emerged of an LPG-laden tanker Crash Into Toll-Plaza in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kaushambi: The CCTV footage captured shocking visuals of the tragic incident near the Sihori Toll Plaza in the Kokhraaj police station area of Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

An LPG-laden tanker that went out of control rammed into a toll plaza on the national highway, overturned and triggered a massive fire due to an LPG leak on June 26. The blaze quickly escalated into a powerful explosion, creating panic among people nearby and resulting in a horrifying scene captured on CCTV footage.

The incident has claimed four lives so far, including toll workers. Two other toll employees are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital after sustaining injuries. Local police from Kokhraaj rushed to the spot upon receiving information and have initiated an investigation into the cause of the crash and subsequent fire.

The Sihori Toll Plaza was closed following the explosion, and the horrifying visuals from the footage have highlighted the intensity of the "Death Tanker" incident. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as details emerge from this tragic event.

Also Read:

  1. Eight Killed, 29 Injured As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Ramming Into Truck On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan
  2. Three Of A Family From Gujarat's Nadiad Killed In Ohio Motel Fire 

Kaushambi: The CCTV footage captured shocking visuals of the tragic incident near the Sihori Toll Plaza in the Kokhraaj police station area of Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

An LPG-laden tanker that went out of control rammed into a toll plaza on the national highway, overturned and triggered a massive fire due to an LPG leak on June 26. The blaze quickly escalated into a powerful explosion, creating panic among people nearby and resulting in a horrifying scene captured on CCTV footage.

The incident has claimed four lives so far, including toll workers. Two other toll employees are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital after sustaining injuries. Local police from Kokhraaj rushed to the spot upon receiving information and have initiated an investigation into the cause of the crash and subsequent fire.

The Sihori Toll Plaza was closed following the explosion, and the horrifying visuals from the footage have highlighted the intensity of the "Death Tanker" incident. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as details emerge from this tragic event.

Also Read:

  1. Eight Killed, 29 Injured As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Ramming Into Truck On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan
  2. Three Of A Family From Gujarat's Nadiad Killed In Ohio Motel Fire 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KAUSHAMBI FIRE INCIDENT
KAUSHAMBI TOLL PLAZA FIRE
SIHORI TOLL PLAZA FIRE

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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