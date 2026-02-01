ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch Budget 2026 Speech LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2026-27 In Lok Sabha

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 1, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST

Updated : February 1, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget for 2026–27, marking a historic moment as it is being delivered on a Sunday for the first time in independent India’s history.

This will be her ninth consecutive Budget, making her the first woman finance minister to achieve this feat, and the 15th Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government. It is also the second full Budget since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power for a third straight term in 2024.

Economists expect this year’s Budget to focus on defence, infrastructure, capital expenditure, power and affordable housing, while carefully balancing social welfare priorities with fiscal prudence. The emphasis, they say, will be on sustaining growth momentum without compromising the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation.

The Budget is likely to strike a careful balance between sustaining growth and maintaining fiscal discipline, while addressing near-term challenges arising from an unprecedented phase of global geopolitical and economic flux.

Last Updated : February 1, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST

NIRMALA SITHARAMAN
BUDGET 2026

ETV Bharat English Team

