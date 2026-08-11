WATCH | Bikaner Musician Mastered Art Of Playing Flute Through His Nose

Bikaner: While most flautists play the flute using their mouths, Bikaner resident Basant Ojha has mastered the art of playing it through his nose. Ojha is putting his unique skill to work and rehearsing patriotic songs for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Ojha said, "Playing the flute is all about practice. Once, I had a performance at the Karni Singh Stadium where I tried playing the flute through my nose, and several people appreciated it. That gave me the confidence to keep practising. After that, I practised for an hour or sometimes an hour-and-a-half every day at home, and eventually I became proficient at it."

"With Independence Day coming up, I am practising patriotic songs for the occasion," he quipped.

For Ojha's friends, including music enthusiasts, his accomplishment is a reflection of years of perseverance, patience and determination.

Damodar Tanwar, a music enthusiast, said, "Playing any musical instrument is special in itself. The flute produces music simply through the flow of air, which is remarkable. What Basant Ojha has done by controlling the airflow through his nose and attempting to play the flute in this way is truly commendable. He has tried to establish a new path, showing how sound can be produced and controlled unconventionally."

The musician hopes to take this unique skill further by teaching younger artists and helping the technique gain wider acceptance and popularity.