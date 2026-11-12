Watch | Authorities Remove Makeshift Structure Outside Abhishek Banerjee's Residence

Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials on Thursday morning removed a makeshift structure outside Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence in the state capital. KMC officials arrived with a bulldozer at the TMC general secretary's Kalighat house in the morning and removed a structure made of bamboo in front of the MP's house.

The structure was on the footpath, and the civic officials said it caused inconvenience to locals using the footpath. A huge posse of central forces was deployed at Banerjee's house before the bulldozer action. The action came days after late-night clashes between BJP and TMC workers outside the MP's house on the occasion of his 39th birthday.

What started as an altercation finally turned into scuffles and stone-pelting. Abhishek Banerjee alleged that there was an attempt on his life and accused BJP supporters of ransacking a nearby TMC office. On Wednesday, Abhishek Banerjee alleged surveillance by Kolkata Police and demanded Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's intervention.