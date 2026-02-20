Watch | Ashwini Vaishnaw Briefs Media About India AI Imapct Summit 2026

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is briefing reporters at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The Summit is being held at Bharat Mandapan in New Delhi and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The world leaders, who attended the summit, included French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Estonian President Alar Karis, and Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

The who's who from the world of technology also attended the marquee event, which is hosted by the Government of India.