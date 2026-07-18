Watch | Announcement Of 72nd National Film Awards

The 72nd National Film Awards winners are being announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

The awards honour films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024. An 11-member jury led by filmmaker Jayaraj selected this year's winners after reviewing entries from across India.

There is huge excitement around the results, with several popular films and stars expected to feature among the winners.

Malayalam films like Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys and Kishkindha Kaandam have been among the strongest contenders. Actors Mammootty, Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi are also among the names that fans have been closely watching.