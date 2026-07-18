Watch | Announcement Of 72nd National Film Awards

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Announcement of 72nd National Film Awards (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
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The 72nd National Film Awards winners are being announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from the National Media Centre in New Delhi. 

The awards honour films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024. An 11-member jury led by filmmaker Jayaraj selected this year's winners after reviewing entries from across India. 

There is huge excitement around the results, with several popular films and stars expected to feature among the winners. 

Malayalam films like Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys and Kishkindha Kaandam have been among the strongest contenders. Actors Mammootty, Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi are also among the names that fans have been closely watching.

The 72nd National Film Awards winners are being announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from the National Media Centre in New Delhi. 

The awards honour films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024. An 11-member jury led by filmmaker Jayaraj selected this year's winners after reviewing entries from across India. 

There is huge excitement around the results, with several popular films and stars expected to feature among the winners. 

Malayalam films like Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys and Kishkindha Kaandam have been among the strongest contenders. Actors Mammootty, Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi are also among the names that fans have been closely watching.

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TAGGED:

NATIONAL FILM AWARDS
INFORMATION AND BROADCAST MINISTRY
CENTRAL BOARD OF FILM CERTIFICATION
JAYARAJ
FILM AWARDS

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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