WATCH | 77th Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur At Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad: The 77th Republic Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at the world-famous Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Monday. Ramoji Film City Managing Director (MD) Ch. Vijayeswari attended the event as the chief guest and unfurled the national flag. She was given a guard of honour by the Ramoji Film City security personnel.

She extended warm Republic Day greetings to all employees and highlighted the importance of unity and dedication. Heads of various departments and employees from Ramoji Film City, Eenadu, ETV, ETV Bharat and Dolphin Hotels actively participated in the celebrations, making the event memorable and patriotic.