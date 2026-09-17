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Watch | 76,000 Lamps Lit At Vishwa Umiyadham On PM Modi's 76th Birthday

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76,000 Lamps Lit At Vishwa Umiyadham On PM Modi's 76th Birthday (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST

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Around 76,000 lamps were lit at Vishwa Umiyadham in Ahmedabad on the occasion of the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday as birthday wishes poured in from across the country. 

On the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began its special month-long campaign titled 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life and service. PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Mehsana district, in Gujarat. October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service. Among the early wishers was President Droupadi Murmu, who praised PM Modi's 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

Around 76,000 lamps were lit at Vishwa Umiyadham in Ahmedabad on the occasion of the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday as birthday wishes poured in from across the country. 

On the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began its special month-long campaign titled 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life and service. PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Mehsana district, in Gujarat. October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service. Among the early wishers was President Droupadi Murmu, who praised PM Modi's 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

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VISHWA UMIYADHAM
NARENDRA MODI BIRTHDAY

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