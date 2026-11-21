Khan Yunis, Palestinian Territories: People living in tents face immense difficulties after being displaced during the Gaza war.

"To this day, they still say the hardest day they ever experienced was the day they were displaced," says Randa Al-Sharif, whose three children, all born without lower limbs, now live in a tent in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis, where they continue learning to write despite the limited access to basic support during war. The visuals show that the children use their hands to move around.

Randa Al-Sharif, mother of Mohammed, Soujoud and Anas said, "With the onset of winter, the suffering begins. When it rains, they are severely affected because the ground becomes waterlogged, and they find themselves surrounded by floodwater. They are unable to move. They cannot leave their tents while it is raining. The situation is very difficult in the winter -- they can't move or go to school. They stay in the same tent and can't move."

Mohammed, Soujoud, and Anas are seen sitting with their parents in their tent in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis and are learning to write and read the Quran. Anas, 11-year-old, is seen playing soccer outside with his friends.

She said, "Before the war, our situation was very good. They had a proper home and electric wheelchairs, which made things much easier for them, far better than it has been since the war began."

"They suffered greatly when they were displaced. We too endured so much, carrying all three of them, running while holding them, or even just trying to find a vehicle to transport us, and it was incredibly difficult. To this day they still say that the hardest day they ever experienced was the day they were displaced", Randa Al-Sharif added.