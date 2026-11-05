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Volunteers Help To Refloat Whales Stranded On New Zealand Beach

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Volunteers Help To Refloat Whales Stranded On New Zealand Beach (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST

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Wairarapa: Volunteers help refloat at least 14 pilot whales stranded along the coast of the Wairarapa, near Cape Palliser. "There are a lot of dead whales," says Department of Conservation marine medic and volunteer at Project Jonah, Nikki Carmichael. "It's pretty tricky to find them all. Some have already been washed out to sea." 

People assist Project Jonah staff members care for a stranded pilot whale after a large pod of whales was stranded overnight. Tragic scenes of dead pilot whales are seen on the shoreline after they were stranded overnight.

Project Jonah is an animal welfare NGO providing first aid to stranded or injured animals. 

Nikki Carmichael said, "There has been a whale stranding out here on the coast of the Wairarapa. There are a lot of dead whales, pilot whales, and Project Jonah and the community and passers-by have turned up to try and help support whales."

"We are at the moment just sitting here waiting for one of the whales that we refloated. We all hope that it goes on to live a beautiful life and wasn't too traumatised by the experience that happened today", Nikki Carmichael said.

Wairarapa: Volunteers help refloat at least 14 pilot whales stranded along the coast of the Wairarapa, near Cape Palliser. "There are a lot of dead whales," says Department of Conservation marine medic and volunteer at Project Jonah, Nikki Carmichael. "It's pretty tricky to find them all. Some have already been washed out to sea." 

People assist Project Jonah staff members care for a stranded pilot whale after a large pod of whales was stranded overnight. Tragic scenes of dead pilot whales are seen on the shoreline after they were stranded overnight.

Project Jonah is an animal welfare NGO providing first aid to stranded or injured animals. 

Nikki Carmichael said, "There has been a whale stranding out here on the coast of the Wairarapa. There are a lot of dead whales, pilot whales, and Project Jonah and the community and passers-by have turned up to try and help support whales."

"We are at the moment just sitting here waiting for one of the whales that we refloated. We all hope that it goes on to live a beautiful life and wasn't too traumatised by the experience that happened today", Nikki Carmichael said.

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TAGGED:

NEW ZEALAND BEACH WHALES STRANDED
PROJECT JONAH
DEAD WHALES
WAIRARAPA COAST WHALES STRANDED
WHALES

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