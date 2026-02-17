ETV Bharat / Videos

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Saint Premananda Ji Maharaj

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visits Saint Premananda Ji Maharaj

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 17, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST

Mathura: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, along with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, reached Vrindavana on Tuesday. They visited Saint Premananda Ji Maharaj and paid homage to him at Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram.

On Tuesday morning, a crowd of fans gathered to see the couple, who reached the ashram to have darshan and take blessings from the Guru.

Sources said that they were staying at a private hotel in Vrindavan late Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, at around 5:30 AM, they met Premananda Maharaj and then left for Delhi.

On December 26, 2025, Virat and Anushka accepted Saint Premananda Maharaj as their Guru and took the Kanthi Mala. Both of them have taken initiation according to the Vaishnav tradition. 

