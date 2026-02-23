Watch | Vintage Classic Car Exhibition In Chandigarh Showcases And Celebrates Automotive Heritage

Chandigarh: A three-day vintage classic car exhibition in Chandigarh attracted automobile enthusiasts and families, showcasing an impressive collection of heritage vehicles, some nearly a century old. The display featured iconic models from Fiat, Volkswagen, Dodge, Plymouth and Hindustan Motors, offering visitors a nostalgic journey through the evolution of automobiles.

Exhibitor Amarjeet Singh presented his prized 1951 Fiat, which he bought in 1969 after selling his Bullet motorcycle for Rs 3, 750. Visitors described the exhibition as a remarkable experience, recalling the elegance and strong road presence of classic cars compared to modern vehicles.

Collectors said maintaining vintage cars is challenging due to the scarcity of skilled mechanics and rare spare parts. Brigadier Surinder Singh urged the government to ease documentation and registration processes, noting that the vehicles are preserved as prized possessions rather than used regularly. Mechanic Randhir Singh said tha oldest car at the exhibition was a 1924 Ford, with some parts sourced locally and others imported from abroad. (with PTI inputs)