Vintage Car And Bike Show Held In Kolhapur On Republic Day 2026

Kolhapur: A grand vintage car and bike show was held in Kolhapur on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day on Monday. It was organised by the Kolhapur Vintage Owners Club at the Dasra Chowk ground.

A large number of people came and saw the vintage cars and bikes. Malojiraje Chhatrapati, a member of the Chhatrapati clan and former MLA of Kolhapur, inaugurated the exhibition.

According to club member Shantanu Jadhav, currently there are 185 active members and over 300 vintage two-wheelers and over 200 four-wheelers in Kolhapur. These cars are from the period 1936 to 1998.

Among the cars and bikes which were on display were Red Indian, BMW, Morton, BSA 350, Royal Enfield, Jawa, Yezhdi, Vespa, Lambretta, Yamaha, Rajdoot, Lakshmi 48, Innocenti, Honda, Vijay Super Scooter.

The spectators were mesmerised by the exotic models like Ford SUV, Mercedes, Austin, Chevrolet Impala, Maruti Dinky, and Beetle.

Jadhav said, "Cars are not just pieces of metal, but witnesses of history. Every car has memories and emotions attached to it."