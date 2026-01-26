ETV Bharat / Videos

Vintage Car And Bike Show Held In Kolhapur On Republic Day 2026

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Vintage bikes were on display in Kolhapur on Monday (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 26, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kolhapur: A grand vintage car and bike show was held in Kolhapur on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day on Monday. It was organised by the Kolhapur Vintage Owners Club at the Dasra Chowk ground. 

A large number of people came and saw the vintage cars and bikes. Malojiraje Chhatrapati, a member of the Chhatrapati clan and former MLA of Kolhapur, inaugurated the exhibition. 

According to club member Shantanu Jadhav, currently there are 185 active members and over 300 vintage two-wheelers and over 200 four-wheelers in Kolhapur. These cars are from the period 1936 to 1998.

Among the cars and bikes which were on display were Red Indian, BMW, Morton, BSA 350, Royal Enfield, Jawa, Yezhdi, Vespa, Lambretta, Yamaha, Rajdoot, Lakshmi 48, Innocenti, Honda, Vijay Super Scooter. 

The spectators were mesmerised by the exotic models like Ford SUV, Mercedes, Austin, Chevrolet Impala, Maruti Dinky, and Beetle. 

Jadhav said, "Cars are not just pieces of metal, but witnesses of history. Every car has memories and emotions attached to it."

Kolhapur: A grand vintage car and bike show was held in Kolhapur on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day on Monday. It was organised by the Kolhapur Vintage Owners Club at the Dasra Chowk ground. 

A large number of people came and saw the vintage cars and bikes. Malojiraje Chhatrapati, a member of the Chhatrapati clan and former MLA of Kolhapur, inaugurated the exhibition. 

According to club member Shantanu Jadhav, currently there are 185 active members and over 300 vintage two-wheelers and over 200 four-wheelers in Kolhapur. These cars are from the period 1936 to 1998.

Among the cars and bikes which were on display were Red Indian, BMW, Morton, BSA 350, Royal Enfield, Jawa, Yezhdi, Vespa, Lambretta, Yamaha, Rajdoot, Lakshmi 48, Innocenti, Honda, Vijay Super Scooter. 

The spectators were mesmerised by the exotic models like Ford SUV, Mercedes, Austin, Chevrolet Impala, Maruti Dinky, and Beetle. 

Jadhav said, "Cars are not just pieces of metal, but witnesses of history. Every car has memories and emotions attached to it."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VINTAGE CARS
VINTAGE BIKES
KOLHAPUR
SCOOTER
REPUBLIC DAY 2026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Sai Baba

Watch | Devotee Offers Gold Crown Worth Rs 1.01 Crore To Shirdi Sai Baba

January 26, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Ramoji Film City

WATCH | 77th Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur At Ramoji Film City

January 26, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Heavy Snowfall Draws Tourist Rush To Uttarakhand's 'Mini Switzerland'

Heavy Snowfall Draws Tourist Rush To Uttarakhand's 'Mini Switzerland'

January 25, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Snowfall Turns Uttarakhand Weddings Into Fairy Tales

Snowfall Turns Uttarakhand Weddings Into Fairy Tales

January 24, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.