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Herder Injured In Lion Attack In Bhavnagar

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Herder Injured In Lion Attack In Bhavnagar (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 6, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Bhavnagar: A livestock herder was seriously injured after being attacked by an adult male lion in Garjiya village of Palitana taluka in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Monday evening, triggering panic among villagers. A video capturing the attack has since surfaced online and is rapidly circulating on social media.

The victim, identified as Kalubhai Boghabhai Parmar, was grazing his cattle near his home when the lion suddenly emerged from nearby bushes and pounced on him. Villagers who witnessed the attack immediately raised an alarm and rushed to his rescue, managing to chase the animal away.

By the time the lion retreated, Parmar had sustained severe claw and bite injuries and had lost a significant amount of blood. He was rushed to the Mansinhji Government Hospital in Palitana, where he is undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities said his condition is stable.

The viral video of the incident shows the lion lunging at the herder as frightened villagers shout and attempt to drive the animal away. The footage has heightened concerns over increasing human-wildlife conflict in the region.

The incident comes days after a fatal lion attack in neighbouring Amreli district, where a young man was killed by a pride of four lions. While Parmar survived the latest attack, it is the second major lion attack reported in the Bhavnagar region in recent weeks.

Following the incident, Forest Department officials reached Garjiya village and launched intensive monitoring of the lion's movements. Authorities said patrolling would continue until the animal moves away from the village or is safely managed.

The attack has sparked anger among residents, who are demanding that the Forest Department capture and relocate the aggressive lion, along with other wild animals straying into human settlements. Villagers say the growing population of lions and other wildlife in the Palitana region has led to a sharp rise in human-wildlife conflict, posing an increasing threat to both people and livestock.

Bhavnagar: A livestock herder was seriously injured after being attacked by an adult male lion in Garjiya village of Palitana taluka in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Monday evening, triggering panic among villagers. A video capturing the attack has since surfaced online and is rapidly circulating on social media.

The victim, identified as Kalubhai Boghabhai Parmar, was grazing his cattle near his home when the lion suddenly emerged from nearby bushes and pounced on him. Villagers who witnessed the attack immediately raised an alarm and rushed to his rescue, managing to chase the animal away.

By the time the lion retreated, Parmar had sustained severe claw and bite injuries and had lost a significant amount of blood. He was rushed to the Mansinhji Government Hospital in Palitana, where he is undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities said his condition is stable.

The viral video of the incident shows the lion lunging at the herder as frightened villagers shout and attempt to drive the animal away. The footage has heightened concerns over increasing human-wildlife conflict in the region.

The incident comes days after a fatal lion attack in neighbouring Amreli district, where a young man was killed by a pride of four lions. While Parmar survived the latest attack, it is the second major lion attack reported in the Bhavnagar region in recent weeks.

Following the incident, Forest Department officials reached Garjiya village and launched intensive monitoring of the lion's movements. Authorities said patrolling would continue until the animal moves away from the village or is safely managed.

The attack has sparked anger among residents, who are demanding that the Forest Department capture and relocate the aggressive lion, along with other wild animals straying into human settlements. Villagers say the growing population of lions and other wildlife in the Palitana region has led to a sharp rise in human-wildlife conflict, posing an increasing threat to both people and livestock.

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TAGGED:

LION ATTACK
LION IN VILLAGE
GUJARAT LION ATTACK
BHAVNAGAR LION ATTACK
GUJARAT LION

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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