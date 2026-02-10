ETV Bharat / Videos

Uttarakhand | 200-Year-Old Deodar Wood House Reflects Earthquake- Resistant Hill Construction

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
200-Year-Old Deodar Wood House Reflects Earthquake- Resistant Hill Construction (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 10, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Vikasnagar: A nearly 200-year-old house made of deodar (cedar) wood in Chandou village of the Jaunsar Bawar region in Dehradun district highlights Uttarakhand's rich architectural heritage.

Uttarakhand is known for its biodiversity, cultural traditions, and unique mountain architecture. In earlier times, most houses in the region were built using wood and stone due to the difficult terrain and limited resources. Skilled craftsmen designed these structures to be naturally temperature-controlled and earthquake-resistant.

The two-century-old house in Chandou village is made of cedar wood and stone and has three to four storeys. Its thick walls are interlocked with wooden beams that hold the structure together. The upper floors are entirely wooden, while the roof is covered with slate stones.

A special feature of the house is an underground storage room located four to five feet below the first floor. This room was traditionally used to store grains like Jhangora, Koda, Koni, Amaranth, and Phapra, millets once widely grown in Uttarakhand and now popular globally. The house also has small doors and windows. According to homeowner Shyam Singh, small doors were designed to prevent theft.

Historian Srichand Sharma has urged the government to protect such houses by declaring them heritage properties. He warned that many wooden houses are being lost to fires and should be safeguarded with safer kitchens and smokeless stoves.

Gajendra Singh said the home belonged to his family for five generations and has survived heavy rains and earthquakes. While cement houses are now common, he believes wooden houses are stronger and longer-lasting. Many cedar wood houses, some over 150 years old, still exist in Jaunsar Bawar.

Vikasnagar: A nearly 200-year-old house made of deodar (cedar) wood in Chandou village of the Jaunsar Bawar region in Dehradun district highlights Uttarakhand's rich architectural heritage.

Uttarakhand is known for its biodiversity, cultural traditions, and unique mountain architecture. In earlier times, most houses in the region were built using wood and stone due to the difficult terrain and limited resources. Skilled craftsmen designed these structures to be naturally temperature-controlled and earthquake-resistant.

The two-century-old house in Chandou village is made of cedar wood and stone and has three to four storeys. Its thick walls are interlocked with wooden beams that hold the structure together. The upper floors are entirely wooden, while the roof is covered with slate stones.

A special feature of the house is an underground storage room located four to five feet below the first floor. This room was traditionally used to store grains like Jhangora, Koda, Koni, Amaranth, and Phapra, millets once widely grown in Uttarakhand and now popular globally. The house also has small doors and windows. According to homeowner Shyam Singh, small doors were designed to prevent theft.

Historian Srichand Sharma has urged the government to protect such houses by declaring them heritage properties. He warned that many wooden houses are being lost to fires and should be safeguarded with safer kitchens and smokeless stoves.

Gajendra Singh said the home belonged to his family for five generations and has survived heavy rains and earthquakes. While cement houses are now common, he believes wooden houses are stronger and longer-lasting. Many cedar wood houses, some over 150 years old, still exist in Jaunsar Bawar.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND 200 YEAR OLD WOOD HOUSE
WOOD HOUSE IN UTTARAKHAND
200 YEAR OLD DEODAR WOOD HOUSE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Street Carnival Ignites Downtown Rio A Week Before Carnival

Street Carnival Ignites Downtown Rio A Week Before Carnival

February 9, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
'We Could Tell Where It Was By The Smell': Dead Whale Washed Up On Chilean Coast

'We Could Tell Where It Was By The Smell': Dead Whale Washed Up On Chilean Coast

February 9, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Greenland's Dog Sled Mushers Hope For The Arrival Of Snow Amid Record Hot Winter

Greenland's Dog Sled Mushers Hope For The Arrival Of Snow Amid Record Hot Winter

February 9, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup

Gautam Gambhir Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup

February 5, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.