WATCH | US Presidential Turkeys Enjoy Luxury Stay Ahead Of Annual Pardon

Washington: In Washington, DC, two turkeys are receiving the full VIP treatment ahead of one of America's quirkiest Thanksgiving traditions, the presidential pardon. Each year, the National Turkey Federation brings a pair of specially selected birds to the capital, where they enjoy luxury accommodations before being formally pardoned by the president. This year's honorees, named Gobble and Waddle, arrived from North Carolina and settled into the Willard InterContinental Hotel for their high-profile stay.

At the event unveiling the birds, Butterball CEO Jay Jandrain joked about a 'leak' of their names before formally introducing Gobble and Waddle to the crowd. He explained that the presidential turkeys undergo special preparation, including socialisation and exposure to noise and attention, to ensure they are comfortable under bright lights and in front of cheering audiences. Their final task comes when they meet President Donald Trump for the traditional pardon ceremony.

Travis Pittman of Nahunta Community Farms, who helped raise the birds, described the experience as a highlight of his career. Representing North Carolina, America's second-largest turkey-producing state, he said the flock received exceptional care from the moment they hatched, reflecting the significance of the longstanding Thanksgiving tradition.